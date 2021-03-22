Games Workshop Group's (GAW's) strategy of increasing product innovation, customer engagement and geographic coverage has produced impressive long-term financial results and cash returns to shareholders. We see scope for continued strong growth as the company continues to develop and further exploit its 'library' of IP in a structural growth market. Our DCF-based valuation of 11,613p per share represents 22% upside from the current share price.

