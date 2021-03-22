Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fantasma Games AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (117/21)

On request of Fantasma Games AB (publ), company registration number 559074-0881, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 23, 2021. Shares Short name: FAGA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 2,756,596 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015557053 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 218967 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559074-0881 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products and Services ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.