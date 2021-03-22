Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or the "Company") announced today that it had successfully completed exploratory drilling of part of its 100%-owned Quartzite Project in the state of Minas Gerais. A drilling company with experience in quartzite drilled 4 holes separated by 50 meters each and with depths up to 15 meters. High-quality, commercial-grade quartzite was observed throughout the samples collected. The information obtained will permit the Company to finalize its initial mine license application. Photos of samples retrieved are attached to this release.

In 2020, while researching one of its mineral rights in Minas Gerais, Jupiter Gold's technical team discovered four nearby quartzite deposits, a mineral which is highly sought after for kitchen countertops, tiles, and other architectural applications; Brazil is a leading global exporter. Preliminary calculations indicate a potential aggregate of 3.7 million tons of quartzite in Jupiter Gold's Quartzite Project with an expected revenue to the Company of $1,800 to $2,000 per cubic meter sold. The Company anticipates a profitable operation of its Quartzite Project that could last a decade or more at net margins of 60% or more.

Quartzite samples retrieved in the state of Minas Gerais



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/78148_d33bf08f24387a08_002full.jpg

Quartzite Project in the state of Minas Gerais



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/78148_d33bf08f24387a08_003full.jpg

About Us

Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) owns 100% of its projects, including: i) the Alpha Gold Project, a 34,911-acre greenstone belt project in Minas Gerais in an area known as the "premier Brazilian gold province", ii) the Alta Floresta Gold Project, a 24,395-acre gold project in Mato Grosso, and iii) the Quartzite Project, a 2,152-acre mineral right where a quartzite mine is in development. Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) owns approximately 30% of the Company. More information on Jupiter Gold is available at www.jupitergoldcorp.com.

