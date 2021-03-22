Desperados Rave to Save: Desperados Launches World's First Dance-Powered App to Support Europe's Nightlife Industry

AMSTERDAM, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With nightclubs currently closed across the world, Desperados is calling on partygoers to unite in support of the clubs they love with the launch of their Rave to Save app. People are invited to join a series of eight virtual parties that go beyond the obvious, where their dance moves at home will be turned into cash for clubs across Europe.



For every 1,000 steps taken on the Rave to Save app, €1 will be donated to support the clubs. The app1, available on the App Store) and Google Play), uses smartphone technology to track partygoers' moves as they dance on their home dancefloor.

App users can also boost how much they contribute by making a direct donation to clubs in Germany, UK and Spain that will be hosting the parties. This will then be matched by Desperados, up to €30,000 per event.

In partnership with Beatport, partygoers can start virtually raving from Berlin's Prince Charles club on Saturday 27th March. After downloading the Rave to Save app, they will experience beats by Purple Disco Machine and Nakadia. The event will be livestreamed on Beatport's Facebookand YouTubechannels from 19:00 CET.

Rutger van der Stegen, Head of Marketing Global Desperados, commented: "With nightclubs and music venues forced to keep their doors shut for months, Europe's nightlife sector has taken a big hit from the pandemic. At Desperados, we believe we have a responsibility to support an industry that is so deeply entrenched in our DNA. That's why we're thrilled to unite partygoers from around the world through our Rave to Save app. By dancing together, we can all support the venues we love so they're ready to re-open their doors and welcome us all back when it's safe to do so."

Rave to Save is Desperados' latest initiative to keep the party spirit alive whilst we party apart during lockdown. In 2020, with long-term partner elrow, Desperados partnered with 31 international DJs across 7 iconic venues to live stream 16 sessions into people's living rooms.

The shows are the latest wild experiment in a series of activations taking place in 2021 as part of Desperados' new creative platform, Go Desperados.

1Rave to Save app will be available for consumers of legal drinking age in the Apple & Google Play app stores