

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose less than initially estimated in January, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 98.5 in January, the highest since October 2018, from 97.7 in the previous month. However, the score was revised down from 99.1.



The coincident index came in at revised 90.3 versus 87.4 a month ago. The flash reading was 91.7.



The lagging index improved to 91.4 from 90.5 last month but below the flash estimate of 91.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

