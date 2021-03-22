Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2021 | 12:08
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Legion Capital Announces Shareholder and Investor Webinar on March 31, 2021

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), is a FinTech enabled, publicly-traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies, today announced that CEO James Byrd will be conducting a shareholder and investor webinar on March 31, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's vision for the future, growth plan, public company listing and technology goals with Legion Direct investor platform.

Details of the webinar are below:

Date:

March 31, 2021

Time:

4:30-5:00 p.m. ET

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legion-capital-investor-and-shareholder-meeting-registration-146523488699

In addition to a shareholder and investor update, the management team will discuss the evolution of the company business model to fund acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium-sized business owners and developers, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders. The company has core holdings in real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials and other business segments, along with a substantial pipeline of transactions that will provide exponential growth over the next several years.

As a FinTech enabled private equity firm focused on small and emerging companies the company looks to acquire ownership stakes, on either a controlling or non-controlling basis, in select companies and projects in growth industries.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX: LGCP), is a FinTech enabled, publicly-traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Related Images

SOURCE: Legion Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636686/Legion-Capital-Announces-Shareholder-and-Investor-Webinar-on-March-31-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
