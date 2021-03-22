Anzeige
New Vision and Analysis Capability Improves Autonomy and Safety of Elbit Systems' Seagull USV

HAIFA, Israel, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems introduces new technologies on-board the Seagull Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) further enhancing its capability to operate autonomously in a busy maritime environment and to overcome communication challenges.

A 360-degrees Panoramic Video System with an Automatic Target Recognition capability and a patented Automatic Navigation System, complement the USV's Sense and Avoid capability, enabling the vessel to operate in compliance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 (COLREGs). This enables the Seagull USV to operate safely in dense harbors, at sea with heavy traffic and autonomously complete missions even without communications with the control station.

Seagull is a multi-mission USV that features a modular mission payload suite supporting Anti-Submarine Warfare, Mine Countermeasure missions, Electronic Warfare, Maritime Security, underwater surveys and other missions using the same vessel, mission control system and data links.

The Seagull USV is in service with the Israeli Navy since 2017 and is currently in the production and deployment phase internationally.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: https://elbitsystems.com, follow us on Twitter or visit our official Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

Video - https://youtu.be/iCe-6PFAEZI

Elbit Systems Contacts:

David Vaaknin
VP, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +972-77-2946691
Cell: +972-52-8000403
david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Dana Tal-Noyman
Manager, International Corporate Communications
Tel.: +972-77-2948809
Cell: +972-54-9998809
dana.tal@elbitsystems.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
