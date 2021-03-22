

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices continued to decline in February, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Wholesale prices decreased 14.0 percent annually in February, following a 12.6 percent decline in January.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.7 percent in February, following a 1.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for export sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly in February and fell 14.5 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales fell 0.5 percent monthly in February and decline 0.5 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

