Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
22.03.21
08:15 Uhr
2,202 Euro
-0,066
-2,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3262,39013:37
PR Newswire
22.03.2021 | 12:34
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary general meeting held

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announces that an extraordinary general meeting in the Company was held today at the Company's offices in Kjelsåsveien 168B, 0884 Oslo. The extraordinary meeting approved all items on the agenda, including the authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital in connection with a potential repair offering as announced on 23 February 2021 and 1 March 2021. The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting are attached and are also available at www.nordicnanovector.com.

As previously announced, a repair offering is subject to (i) the prevailing market price of the Company's shares not being lower than the subscription price of NOK 22.75 as determined in the private placement resolved by the Board of Directors on 23 February 2021 and thereby making a repair offering redundant, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions being passed by the Company, including the approval by the Board, and (iii) the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The Company expects to announce an update as to the implementation of a repair offering shortly.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--extraordinary-general-meeting-held,c3311541

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/9819/3311541/97bbbafd75bcdb25.pdf

NANOV - 2021 EGM - minutes repair issue

NORDIC NANOVECTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.