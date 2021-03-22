

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Monday inked a deal with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd or PayNet, to expand acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders in Malaysia. Discover has seen continued acceptance growth with multiple partnerships in the Asia Pacific region.



PayNet is the national payments network and shared central infrastructure for payment services in Malaysia.



The agreement complements Discover's strategy of growing acceptance in Asia Pacific to support existing partners in countries such as Singapore, India, China and Japan by potentially opening acceptance at 10,000 ATM locations and more than 570,000 point-of-sale terminals throughout Malaysia



Discover Global Network has more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world.



