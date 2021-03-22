Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2AGBV ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Ticker-Symbol: 1T4 
München
22.03.21
08:06 Uhr
7,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2021 | 12:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 23 March 2021 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:                  GB00BZ3CNK81                      
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:                  TORM A                            
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:  74,894,072 shares (USD 748,940.72)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:                58,271 shares (USD 582.71)        
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:   74,952,343 shares (USD 749,523.43)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:    DKK 43.4                          
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:            USD 0.01                          
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:            TRMD A                            
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          120191                            
---------------------------------------------------------



_________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847494
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
