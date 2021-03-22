Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Further to the notification made on March 11, 2021, this notification relates to a PDMR who has disposed of fractional ordinary shares as a result of the mandatory exchange of ADSs to ordinary shares.

The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Brooks 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer, USA b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of fractional share entitlement arising from automatic mandatory exchange of ADSs for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $125.7521 0.0721 USD - United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A $9.07 e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-17; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary

(+44 (0) 118 927 3800)

