Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
22.03.21
13:42 Uhr
194,50 Euro
+0,66
+0,34 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
22.03.2021 | 13:04
Voyager Labs Partners with Microsoft to Provide AI SaaS Investigation Platforms to Empower Public Safety

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Labs, a world leader in AI-based investigation solutions, is proud to announce it has partnered with Microsoft to provide cloud-based investigation platforms, guaranteeing fast, automated scalable and secure deployment.

Voyager Labs Logo

Voyager Labs transforms the way public safety agencies fight against fraud, terror, trafficking, and other threats. Leveraging Microsoft Azure infrastructure and data services with its own AI technology, Voyager Labs empowers investigators to automatically uncover all relevant entities and their context, directing the next investigation move at the click of a button.

"We are extremely proud that the Voyager Labs suite of solutions, featuring VoyagerInsights, the new investigation platform, is now also available on Microsoft Azure," said Avi Korenblum, Chief Executive Officer of Voyager Labs. "By using our artificial intelligence solutions based on leading cloud technology, we have made a rapid leap in the development of our platforms in the AI investigations sphere, providing customers around the world the ability to successfully mitigate new threats and fulfill their public safety commitment."

"Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are increasingly leveraging AI solutions to keep up with today's sophisticated types of threats and the unprecedented amount of data concerning each investigation. Partners such as Voyager Labs, who have developed AI based SaaS platforms, are a great example for these kinds of solutions," said Kirk Arthur, senior director, WW Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft Corp.

Voyager Labs had also earned co-sell ready status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner program, which allows the company to work with Microsoft global sales teams across 170 countries to jointly offer its AI investigation solutions to Microsoft customers.

About Voyager Labs

Voyager Labs empowers organizations worldwide to gain deep investigative insights, easily analyze massive amounts of complex, unstructured data, and understand content, human interactions, and connections.

For more information, please visit: www.voyagerlabs.co

For more details, please contact:
Rachel Pekin, VP Marketing, Voyager Labs
rachelp@voyagerlabs.co

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307116/Voyager_Labs_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
