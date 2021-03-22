Pascal Biosciences Inc.: Pascal Biosciences Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal" or the "Company") (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:BIMUF), a biotechnology company that specializes in cancer, cannabinoids, and Covid-19 is announcing several management changes following its recent capital raise. First, Chairman of the Board Karoly Nikolich is stepping down from the Board of Directors. "We are thankful for Karoly's many contributions to Pascal," stated CEO Dr. Patrick Gray. "We will miss his guidance, but we understand his devotion to his own very successful company, Alkahest." Second, Pascal's Vice President of Business Development Kevin Egan is being promoted to Chief Business Officer. "Kevin has been in the biotech industry since 1981 and has seen success at Amgen, ICOS, and CMC-ICOS," said Dr. Gray. "Kevin is largely responsible for coordinating our successful partnerships with both SoRSE Technology and Y Biologics. Pascal is very fortunate to have his leadership and business skills. With our new financing, Kevin will play a key role in bringing in additional partners for our programs." In addition, Chief Financial Officer, Judi Dalling, will be retiring at the end of April. Dr. Gray stated, "Judi has been with our company since the very start and has always done a great job managing our finances and complying with TSXV regulations. We will miss her and wish her the best in retirement."

ABOUT PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC.

Pascal is a biotechnology company targeting innovative therapies for serious diseases, including COVID-19. Pascal is also developing treatments for cancer with targeted therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Pascal's leading portfolio also comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy which is being developed collaboratively with SoRSE Technology.

https://www.pascalbiosciences.com/

