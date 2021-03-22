

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New coronavirus cases and deaths due to the pandemic in the United States fell sharply at the weekend.



444 new coronavirus deaths were reported in the country on Sunday. This is less than half of the 7-day average of 1066.



Likewise, 34,217 new cases were reported in the country on the same day, which is sharply lower than the weekly average of 54404.



With this, the national total of COVID cases increased to 29816771, according to latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.



The U.S. COVID death toll rose to 542343.



The significant fall in both COVID metrics concurrently reflected state-wise.



California and Texas, the two worst-affected states, together accounted for only 136 deaths on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Miami Beach Police fired pepper balls into crowds of partiers and arrested at least a dozen people as a state of emergency was declared in the city to crack down on spring breakers. Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber also declared curfew starting at 8 p.m.



Results from the much-awaited U.S. trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine confirmed that it is both safe and highly effective.



In major COVID-related developments outside the U.S., India reported 46,951 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest single-day rise since November 12.



Turkey's Health Ministry reported that the country has surpassed 3 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 deaths.



Brazil reported that intensive care units in 25 out of 27 states are near capacity as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

