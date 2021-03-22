RDE, Inc. Creates Advisory Board of Chefs and Restaurateurs with Appointment of Fabio Viviani

To Strengthen and Leverage Restaurant Industry Relationship

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabio Viviani as its first member of its Restaurant Advisory Board. The composition of the Restaurant Advisory Board is chefs and restauranteurs focused to strengthen the Company's relationships in the restaurant and food industry.

RDE's Chief Executive Officer Ketan Thakker, commented, "We welcome Fabio Viviani to our Restaurant Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him on the reemergence of the restaurant industry as COVID restrictions are eased, enhancing RDE, Inc. and Restaurant.com's presence to help restaurants grow while consumers enjoy their meal experiences. His relationships and experience as a restauranteur and as a chef will be valuable assets to our management team and the company."

Fabio Viviani, stated, "I have devoted much of my life to helping restaurants and the restaurant industry with strategies to enhance their chances of success and profitability. I am excited to join RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant Advisory Board to utilize my knowledge and relationships to continue that mission. I look forward to working with the team and additional Restaurant Advisory Board members to expand the Restaurant.com brand and its's services to the Hospitality community which will boost the individual restaurants and the industry as a whole."

Fabio Viviani is a Celebrity Chef, hospitality developer, best-selling cookbook author and TV Host. In 2005, he moved from Italy to United States to expand his journey into hospitality. In 2008, he appeared on the reality television competition series Top Chef where he was voted "Fan Favorite". Since 2005 Fabio has open three dozen of food establishments, restaurants, bars and event spaces and served as spokesperson for several international brands. With over 10 million meals served each year Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the leading Restaurant Groups in the U.S.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

