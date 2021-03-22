Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International to Present at Virtual Investor Summit on March 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET

CEO Michael Redmond to Highlight the Company's Strategy in Developing and Acquiring Life-Saving Medical Products

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced that its CEO, Michael Redmond, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021. The fully immersive conference features live presentations from CEOs of small- and mid-cap companies across multiple industries and one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.

Odyssey Group International Presentation at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

DATE: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

TIME: 2:30 PM Eastern Time

REGISTRATION: https://investorsummitgroup.com/register/

Redmond will provide an overview of the Company's strategy in developing and acquiring life-saving medical products, including its drug candidate PRV-002, a novel neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of concussion (mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

The Virtual Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investor conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit will feature approximately 100 companies and over 300 institutional, family office, high net worth investors and registered investment advisers. To register for the event, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Media and Investors Contacts:

p619-832-2900

info@odysseygi.com

CG CAPITAL

Rich Cockrell

877.889.1972

investorrelations@cg.capital

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

