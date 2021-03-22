CAT Strategic Metals Corporation: CAT Strategic Metals Announces New Technical Advisor to Help Advance the Recently Acquired South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Leonard B. Van Betuw as technical advisor to the Company to consult on a variety of corporate matters. In particular, Mr. Van Betuw will focus his initial efforts on the recently acquired South Preston Uranium Project in the prolific Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Athabasca Basin is known as the one of the world's leading sources of high-grade uranium, supplying ~20% of the world's uranium.

Mr. Van Betuw has a BSc (Hon.) Degree in Geophysics with more than 30 years' experience and has successfully implemented an applied sciences approach to exploration throughout his career through the integration of a broad suite of Geophysical tools in combination with the use of advanced seismic techniques. Data generated from his applied sciences approach to seismic imaging and analysis of the associated attributes have repeatedly resulted in material economic discoveries and substantially the overall economic development of targeted resources. Mr. Van Betuw has consulted to many significant companies and agencies over the years, including DeBeers, Cameco, Windspear, Shore Gold, Placer Dome, Barrick Gold, HudBay Mining and Smelting, the Geological Survey of Canada, as well as the United States Geological Survey.

In addition to his technical expertise, Mr. Van Betuw has extensive experience working with First Nations groups, which is an important part of responsible and ongoing exploration and development work in northern Saskatchewan. He will be key to forming the go-forward program and designing the exploration activities associated with the South Preston Uranium Project, and will supervise the fulltime social liaison with the First Nations stakeholders in the area.

The South Preston Uranium Project

The South Preston Uranium Property is located in the southwest area of Canada's Athabasca Basin, which is known to host some of the world's highest-grade uranium deposits. Recent discoveries in the region include the Arrow uranium deposit discovered by NexGen Energy Ltd. and the Triple R (PLS) uranium deposit being advanced by Fission Uranium Corp. The CAT property is comprised of 29,395 hectares and shares more than 10km of the adjacent property border with NexGen Energy, as well as more than 18.5 km of continuous project boundary with Orano (a leading global uranium producer), and 50 km of contiguous claim border with Azincourt Energy Corp.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation:

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and de risking of overlooked projects situated in well-established World Class geological districts in North America. The Company is specially focused on minerals which are considered highly strategic from a monetary as well as global infrastructure and energy point of view. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com, by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Particular risks applicable to this press release include risks associated with planned production, including the ability of the company to achieve its targeted exploration outline due to regulatory, technical or economic factors. In addition, there are risks associated with estimates of resources, and there is no guarantee that a resource will be found or have demonstrated economic viability as necessary to be classified as a reserve. There is no guarantee that additional exploration work will result in significant increases to resource estimates

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

