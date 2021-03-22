Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2021 | 13:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: GOFORE PLC ON 23 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE,  22 MARCH 2021   SHARES

LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: GOFORE PLC ON 23 MARCH 2021

The shares of Gofore Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki
on March 23, 2021. The shares of Gofore Plc will be traded for the last time on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on March 22, 2021. 

Basic information on Gofore Plc as of March 23, 2021:

Trading code: GOFORE
Issuer code: GOFORE
ISIN-code: FI4000283130
LEI code: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Orderbook id: 145875
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 14 036 927
Listing date on the Official List: 23 March 2021

Industry: 10 Technology
ICB Supersector: 1010 Technology
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Mikael Nylund
Address: Kalevantie 2
  FI-33100 Tampere
         FINLAND
Phone: +358 40 508 1817
Internet: www.gofore.fi

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
