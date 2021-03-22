Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: GOFORE PLC ON 23 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 22 MARCH 2021 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: GOFORE PLC ON 23 MARCH 2021 The shares of Gofore Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on March 23, 2021. The shares of Gofore Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on March 22, 2021. Basic information on Gofore Plc as of March 23, 2021: Trading code: GOFORE Issuer code: GOFORE ISIN-code: FI4000283130 LEI code: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012 Orderbook id: 145875 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 14 036 927 Listing date on the Official List: 23 March 2021 Industry: 10 Technology ICB Supersector: 1010 Technology Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Mikael Nylund Address: Kalevantie 2 FI-33100 Tampere FINLAND Phone: +358 40 508 1817 Internet: www.gofore.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260