Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2021 | 13:41
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: GOFORE PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

NOTICE,  22 MARCH 2021   SHARES

GOFORE PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL
LIST 

At the request of Gofore Plc, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland. As from March 23, 2021 the shares will be
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. 

An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was
sent separately. 

The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is March 22,
2021. 

Identifiers:

Trading code: GOFORE
ISIN-code: FI4000283130
Orderbook id: 145875


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.