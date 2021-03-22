Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: GOFORE PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

NOTICE, 22 MARCH 2021 SHARES GOFORE PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST At the request of Gofore Plc, the company's shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from March 23, 2021 the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List. An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately. The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is March 22, 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: GOFORE ISIN-code: FI4000283130 Orderbook id: 145875 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260