Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Auri Inc. (OTC Pink: AURI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce following Shareholder update:

As previously announced on the Companies twitter (Evap_inc) the management has some exciting news to be announced today. The Company is extremely excited to welcome the new Vice President of Evap Inc. to the team, Jonathan Nimrod.

Jonathan Nimrod has used his professional positions to save, sustain, and improve lives around the world.

While working with Walmart for the last six years, Nimrod has helped small businesses gain access to the world's largest retailer. He was able to help source over 20 billion dollars of goods and services from women-owned businesses and over 30 billion dollars from other minority business owners in the United States. Alone, he was responsible for 1.9 billion dollars in service contracts, far exceeding the goals set for the first quarter of 2016.

Nimrod served as COO for Readthelabl and VP of Business Development and sustainability for Shine Electronics.

While working with Grote Industries he was able to increase sales and revenue, thereby creating jobs and more opportunities for employment for locals and small business owners.

Through CCC, Nimrod was able to streamline business process for numerous insurance companies. He enabled them to heighten efficiency and increase profitability. He facilitated brainstorming and implementing creative problem solving to help create original systems, saving the customers money and driving customer loyalty.

Nimrod served as President for Kids Across Africa where he drew from his experiences in war-torn Liberia during his youth. He had the opportunity to use his athletic skills and career coupled with his leadership abilities to develop servant-leaders in Rwanda. Working with the Minister of Sports, the Minister of Gender and Family, and the Minister of Education, as a team we developed a soccer program where young boys and girls were coached physically, mentally, and spiritually. Cooperatively with these Ministers and governmental agencies, our program was recognized and praised by world-leaders of Rwanda.

Through Mr. Nimrod's global experience and diverse networking, we believe he is a massive asset to continue the company's growth and development. He has already introduced several companies to our service. We believe we are on the fast track to deploying several Evap machines in the coming months.

Management would like to thank all of the shareholders for their support and extremely kind words over the weekend. We are incredibly happy to be moving forward and growing our shareholders value.

CONTACT: Auri Inc. Jperley@evapinc.com (214) 897-7218

