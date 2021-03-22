Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
22.03.2021 | 13:53
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 March 2021. As of the
same date, ISIN DK0061274529 (LEDIBOND) will be traded excluding subscription
rights. 



Thus, 29 March 2021 is last day of trading shares issued by LED iBond
InternationalA/S including subscription rights. 



ISIN:                     DK0061535770                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                     LED iBond, T-ret                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:                    1:4                                                   
                          Shareholders in LED iBond International will be       
                           allocated 1 subscription right per share held on the 
                           record date.                                         
                          4 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1   
                           new share at the subscription price                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in subscription     30 March - 15 April 2021                              
 rights (both days                                                              
 included):                                                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:             219837                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:               LEDIBOND T                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no       First North Denmark / 100                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no             MiFID II tick size table / 230                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  DSME                                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



LED iBond International A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 2,538,372 new
shares of DKK 0.05 and up to 3,172,965 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription
price is DKK 18 per share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 6 April - 19 April
2021, both days inclusive. 







For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance, Per Lönn, tel. +46 40 200 250

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847510
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
