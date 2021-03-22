First North Denmark: LED iBond International A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 March 2021. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061274529 (LEDIBOND) will be traded excluding subscription rights. Thus, 29 March 2021 is last day of trading shares issued by LED iBond InternationalA/S including subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061535770 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: LED iBond, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:4 Shareholders in LED iBond International will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held on the record date. 4 subscription rights are needed to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in subscription 30 March - 15 April 2021 rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 219837 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LEDIBOND T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LED iBond International A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 2,538,372 new shares of DKK 0.05 and up to 3,172,965 new shares of DKK 0.05. Subscription price is DKK 18 per share of DKK 0.05. Subscription period: 6 April - 19 April 2021, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. +46 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847510