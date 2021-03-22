The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 28 February 2021
London, March 22
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
22 March 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 170 8732
