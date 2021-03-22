Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
PR Newswire
22.03.2021 | 13:58
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 28 February 2021

PR Newswire

London, March 22

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

22 March 2021

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 170 8732

