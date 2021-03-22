OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced two new members of its Board of Directors: JJ Kinahan, Chief Market Strategist and Managing Director of Trading and Education at TD Ameritrade, and Peter Maragos, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dash Financial Technologies.

"We are pleased that JJ and Peter are adding their expansive industry knowledge and experience to our Board of Directors," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman. "As veterans of the U.S. equity options industry, their expertise will support OCC's continued resiliency and innovation as we work to fulfill our mission of ensuring confidence in the global financial markets."

Kinahan, a 30-year options industry veteran, has held several roles at TD Ameritrade, which was recently acquired by Charles Schwab. His experience at TD Ameritrade includes leading client education and launching the TD Ameritrade Network, overseeing the thinkorswim family of platforms including web and mobile, and handling the firm's market structure and client advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill. Kinahan originally joined the thinkorswim Group in 2006, where he ran the education arm of the firm until it was acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2009.

Maragos established Dash Financial Technologies in 2009, a multi-asset execution and capital markets technology provider. Prior to DASH he served as CEO of LiquidityPort, a fully electronic brokerage platform for all NYMEX ClearPort products, and before that, served as CEO of SDS Financial Technologies, where he built and operated several trading platforms for the OTC markets.

Kinahan and Maragos fill vacancies left in February 2021 and December 2020, respectively.

