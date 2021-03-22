Squirrels Boosts AirPlay, Miracast and Google Cast With All-New Reflector 4

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirrels LLC today released Reflector 4, a powerful screen mirroring and media streaming receiver application for Mac and Windows that wirelessly receives content from AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast devices.

Reflector 4 is the first new iteration of the popular software receiver used by millions of people worldwide since the 2017 release of Reflector 3. Key updates include an all-new core for improved performance, optimization for the latest technology, new device frames for a more customizable content-sharing experience and a redesigned app UI for easier navigation.

High-performance screen mirroring and streaming

Squirrels CEO and co-founder Andrew Gould said performance was a top priority during Reflector 4 development.

"Mirroring and streaming technology needs to perform reliably without discovery problems, disruptive latency, quality issues or dropped connections," Gould said. "People depend on Reflector to present for school and work, to display and capture mobile gameplay, to create tutorials and more.

"We used our decade of expertise in wireless audio and video transmission, along with insight gained through our partnerships with high-profile technology providers, to build Reflector 4. Simply put, the end result is the most powerful version of Reflector to date."

Optimized for the latest technology

Reflector 4 runs on macOS and Windows operating systems and receives mirroring and streaming content from AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast devices including iPhone, iPad, Android, Chromebook, Mac and Windows.

Reflector 4 is compatible with the new Apple M1 chip, offering a performance boost with the latest Apple devices.

New iPhone and iPad device frames

Reflector 4 adds frames for the latest devices including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and new iPad models to offer a more customizable mirroring experience.

While mirroring to Reflector 4, users can overlay a device frame on the mirrored content to match the look of their device. This is a feature only Reflector offers.

New user interface (UI)

Reflector 4 introduces a new modern UI that better complements the Windows 10 and macOS Big Sur UI and features a number of usability improvements.

Reflector 4 is available now for Mac and Windows. Pricing starts at $17.99/license on the Squirrels online store.

About Reflector 4

Reflector 4 is a powerful wireless screen mirroring and media streaming software receiver. Devices running Reflector 4 wirelessly receive mirroring and streaming content from a wide range of AirPlay, Google Cast and Miracast devices including iPhone, iPad, Android, Chromebook, Mac and Windows. Learn more at www.reflectorapp.com

About Squirrels

Squirrels is a software development company established in 2012 that specializes in wireless audio and video transmission. Popular Squirrels products include Ditto, AirParrot and Reflector. More information about these products and Squirrels can be found at ?www.airsquirrels.com.

