Following the successful launch of its MRac Floating PV Mounting System G4N in 2020, Mibet New Energy (Mibet), a China-based solar PV product manufacturer, is exploring new business opportunities both at home and abroad. In an interview with pv magazine Chen Xi, founder and president of Mibet talks about expansion plans, the importance of a good supply chain, and strategies for staying competitive.pv magazine: Mibet has a comprehensive solar PV product portfolio, including systems for ground mounted, rooftop and floating installations, and racking and tracker systems. At what capacities do you ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...