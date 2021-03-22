Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for WeSC AB (publ) is updated (118/21)

On March 12, 2020, the shares in WeSC AB (publ) ("WeSC" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, March 22, 2021, WeSC issued a press release with information that the Company intends to acquire three different companies and thus change its business. The acquisitions are conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code SE0014556718, order book ID 55316). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB