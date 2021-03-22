Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
WKN: A2P9G2 ISIN: SE0014556718 Ticker-Symbol: W0S1 
22.03.21
08:04 Uhr
22.03.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for WeSC AB (publ) is updated (118/21)

On March 12, 2020, the shares in WeSC AB (publ) ("WeSC" or the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

Today, March 22, 2021, WeSC issued a press release with information that the
Company intends to acquire three different companies and thus change its
business. The acquisitions are conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm
AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code
SE0014556718, order book ID 55316). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
