Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's to Release 4th Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Data on Monday, March 22nd; to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 23rd

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB: NROM ), the Indianapolis based franchisor and licensor of Noble Roman's Pizza, announced that it will release 4th quarter and annual 2020 financial results on Monday, March 22 after markets close. Noble Roman's also announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 23 from 4:00 to 4:45 P.M. EDT. Those interested in participating on the conference call should dial in at 317-300-7896 and use the participation code 499795 (no pin number required - callers will press 5* to ask questions when Q&A time is announced).

The statements contained above in this press release concerning the Company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the Company's management. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the Company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of Company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the Company's products or franchises, the Company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor and dependent on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended.

-END-

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

For Media Information: Scott Mobley, President & CEO (smobley@nobleromans.com)

For Investor Relations: Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman & CFO (pmobley@nobleromans.com)

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636762/Noble-Romans-to-Release-4th-Quarter-and-Annual-2020-Financial-Data-on-Monday-March-22nd-to-Host-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-March-23rd