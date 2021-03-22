Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) announces the conclusion of a further agreement aimed at acquiring a major stake in RE-YOU SUISSE SA, a start-up active in the field of regenerative medicine. By investing in an important and long-term way in the SSCB Stim Cell Bank and ReYou Suisse companies which are synergistic and complementary linked, Gaensel Energy Group Inc. thus confirms its intention to focus in the future, decisively on the stem cell and regenerative medicine sector.





Gaensel Energy Group Inc.



ReYou Suisse



CHI E' RE-YOU SUISSE

RE-YOU SUISSE deals with regenerative medicine, a branch of medicine that aims to repair damaged tissue through cell regeneration and not substitution. It is based on the use of autologue cells and tissues, able to recreate locally the best conditions for tissue self-regeneration, a natural and spontaneous process that our organism, if helped, is in grador to perform.

It's a whole new concept, which we could call regenerative medicine 2.0.

Regenerative medicine 2.0 is the medicine of the future. It focuses on the body's natural ability, where properly stimulated, to reconstruct tissues and cells, from the skin to the organs, from cartilage to hair. Fundamentals of regenerative medicine are research, molecular biology, autologhe cells, able to stimulate the healing of tissues and organs.

THE EXCELLENCE OF RE-YOU SUISSE

"RE-YOU SUISSE will develop stem cell application centres across Europe for regenerative medicine treatments for therapeutic and aesthetic purposes, well aging, genetic analysis and nutrition concepts, in collaboration with top medical experts in their respective fields," says the Director of RE-YOU SUISSE.

RE-YOU SUISSE will create its own treatment protocols for the different areas of application of regenerative medicine, in collaboration with its network of specialized doctors.

Within the centres, RE-YOU SUISSE will offer its technical and scientific advice for projects to setup laboratories for cellular therapies and aesthetic medicine, genetics and nutrition.

RE-YOU SUISSE will organize and manage training courses and professional updates in collaboration with medical staff from all over Europe.

FIELDS OF APPLICATION OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Conventional therapeutic approaches are based on the use of drugs that modulate the body's response, but rarely have regenerative abilities and almost never lack side effects. Cellular therapies, on the other hand, offer absolutely safely, the possibility to cure and regenerate the entire tissue.

Thanks to their potential for self-renewal and differentiation into different types of cells, and their safety, stem cells will in the near future allow to treat diseases that were previously considered incurable. The growing interest of medical science in this new therapeutic frontier is evidenced by the growing number of clinical trials initiated and conducted worldwide: in 2009 there were 9; in 2018 there were 244.

Today, there are more than 300 and concern various pathologies including chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, liver pathologies, neurodegenerative diseases, respiratory diseases (including COVID-19), diabetic pathologies, skin diseases, ulcers and difficult wounds, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, systemic sclerosis, osteoarthritis and many others.

GENETICA - WELL AGING

SPORTS PATHOLOGIES

WOUND HEALING (CURA DELLE FERITE)

COSMETIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY

DIABETOLOGY

TRICOLOGY

PAIN THERAPY

Gynecology

SPINAL DISEASES

Ophthalmic

Orthopedics

MARKET DATA FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

2020 was an unprecedented year for the field of regenerative medicine and advanced therapies. Not only because of the inevitable impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but above all because, despite the consequent economic crisis generated by the global emergency, the sector demonstrated a remarkable resilience in the first half of 2020. Patients continued to benefit from cellular and gene therapies currently on the market and being tested. Investment in the sector has been robust and significant gains have been made by improving market access policy.

"Clinical progress has continued, although with new obstacles caused by the pandemic and its effects," writes Janet Lambert, CEO of Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), an international advocacy organization dedicated to regenerative drugs and advanced therapies, in the recent report "Innovation in the Time of COVID-19".

UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH

The data gives you reason. In the first half of 2020 alone, the sector raised $10.7 billion globally, exceeding the total amount raised throughout 2019 with a 120% year-on-year increase.

With gene and cell therapies driving this market share, with $7.9 billion and $7.5 billion raised in the first half of 2020, respectively: 81% and 387% more than the previous year. European and Israeli companies did just as well, with $2.6 billion raised in the first half of 2020, 103% more than in 2019. "Even with many delays in clinical trials, regulatory slowdowns, and the challenge of managing research and development from home, companies have been able to attract investors and raise significant funding for their programs," comments Mandy Jackson, Commercial Editor for Scrip Informa Pharma intelligence.

For the first time, moreover, the number of companies engaged globally in the development of gene, cellular and tissue and biomaterial engineering therapies has exceeded one thousand, with almost half of them engaged in clinical trials. The United States leads once again with 543 biotechs, followed by Europe/Israel with 238.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over - with the long-term impacts on the sector that remain to be seen - the first half of 2020 was, without a doubt, the strongest half with regard to the collection of funding in regenerative medicine and advanced therapies to date," reads ARM's report. Investors remain optimistic about the potential of these therapies, beyond the immense economic challenges of the emergency.

GAENSEL ENERGY GROUP'S STRATEGY

The complementarity and synergistic potential of SSCB (a leading company in stem cell bancage) and RE-YOU SUISSE (a start-up that aims to become a leader in the field of regenerative medicine, based on the use of stem cells) are evident. GAENSEL ENERGY GROUP, a company listed on the American stock exchange since 2002, firmly believes in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine and, also thanks to its experience in the financial sector and its connections in multiple countries, it aims to invest decisively in this field, making it one of its main activities, in order to further develop its potential.

RE-YOU SWITZERLAND SA

Independence Square, 3 Lugano (CH)

www.reyousuisse.com

ABOUT GAENSEL ENERGY GROUP, INC. (GEGR)

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Apparrel - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Twitter: @gegrgroup

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78157