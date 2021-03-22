Deep Packet Inspection Market Size To Reach USD 16620 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 25.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deep Packet inspection Market is Segmented by Type - Standalone DPI,Integrated DPI, by Application - Government, Internet Service Provider, Enterprises, Education. This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Networking Category.

The global Deep Packet Inspection Market size is projected to reach USD 16620 million by 2026, from USD 4357.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2021-2026.

Understanding packets at the Application level allows DPI to better track down, identify, categorize, reroute or stop packets with undesirable code or data even with ever increasing endpoints like BYOD, IOT. With changing traffic patterns and to reduce the impact of zero day attacks, enterprises can change and deploy the filtering rules quickly and at scale. The deep packet inspection market is fragmented, with the top 3 manufacturers holding a 28.22% market share in 2019.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DEEP PACKET INSPECTION MARKET SIZE

Rising mobile device penetration, and adoption of IOT & high-speed broadband are increasing pressure on Internet Service Providers to deliver enhanced services that are both secure and stable. This is increasing the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market size during the forecast period.

Deep Packet inspection technology offers data security. This feature of DPI is expected to increase the growth of the deep packet inspection market size. Deep packet inspection can act as both an intrusion detection system or a combination of intrusion prevention and intrusion detection. It can identify specific attacks that your firewall, intrusion prevention, and intrusion detection systems cannot adequately detect.

Network administrators use deep packet inspection to assist with network traffic flow. For instance, if there is a high priority message, Network administrators can use deep packet inspection to enable high-priority information to pass through immediately, ahead of other lower priority messages. Network administrators may also prioritize mission-critical packets ahead of other browsing packets. Deep packet inspection can be used to throttle or slow down the rate of data transfer if you're having trouble with peer-to-peer downloads.

Furthermore, the use of DPI for national-level surveillance and censorship is expected to fuel the growth of the deep packet inspection market size. DPI is the most powerful identification method and is widely used in practice. For example, The Great Firewall of China (GFW), the largest censorship system in the world, uses DPI to identify restricted content over HTTP and DNS and inject TCP RSTs and bad DNS responses, respectively, into connections.

However, factors such as the lack of awareness concerning the risks that are associated with cyber-attacks are restraining the growth of the market.

DEEP PACKET INSPECTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Integrated DPI held the largest market share of 73.77% in 2019. Integrated DPI is gaining momentum because it integrates the DPI feature with companion applications to streamline and simplify network operations, allowing operators to gain more control over network resources.

Based on application, internet service providers occupied the largest market share of about 41.29% in 2019. ISP uses this service to secure its public and internal networks. ISPs can offer enhanced lawful intercept, targeted advertising, copyright enforcement, policy definition, enforcement function, and tiered services.

Based on region, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

Integrated DPI is the most used type in 2019, with over 73.77% market share.

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Government

Internet Service Provider

Enterprises

Education

By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) key players in this market include:

Cisco Systems

International Business Machine (IBM)

Intel

NortonLifeLock (Symantec)

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Extreme Networks

Netscout Systems

Procera Networks(Sandvine)

Viavi Solutions

Allot Communications

Bivio Networks

Cpacket Networks

Enea

