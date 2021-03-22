Future Market Insights: Onychomycosis Treatment Manufacturers Find Opportunities in Novel Therapeutic Offerings: FMI Report

Research and development efforts towards the penetration of onychomycosis treatment into nail beds are driving demand for drug candidates viable for mass production.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Future Market Insights: The growing awareness about early detection of dermatological fungal diseases and a vast base of geriatrics are key factors driving onychomycosis treatment revenues and research. The onychomycosis treatment market is estimated to reflect a promising growth rate of around 7% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Availability of varied onychomycosis treatments and research into drug delivery mediums will positively influence the market in the upcoming decade. Prevalence of unsustainable lifestyle choices and increased risk from diabetes and abnormal blood pressure will support use of onychomycosis treatments.

"Increasing awareness about onychomycosis therapeutics among professional dermatologists and podiatrists have led to increased demand for onychomycosis therapeutic treatment options. A growing percentage of the global population is increasingly aware about the potential consequences of nail infections, particularly diabetics, which will support long term industry developments," says the FMI study.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1279

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Primary Takeaways

Drug based treatments will continue to hold the lead owing to easy access to patients and high efficacy.

Proximal subungual onychomycosis treatments will reflect faster adoption on the back of recent introduction of combined drug formulations.

United States will emerge as a lucrative market supported by high numbers of geriatrics and diabetics.

China is a high growth market backed by widespread unsanitary conditions and a vast population base.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Growth Factors

Introduction of dermatophyte strip tests bolster early diagnosis creating key opportunities for growth in the industry.

Widespread prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis is a key factor supporting growth in the industry.

High global cases of psoriasis and higher risk of onychomycosis among patients drives demand.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1279

Onychomycosis Treatment Market - Major Constraints

Lack of awareness about onychomycosis especially in developing countries hurts growth prospects.

Side effects from drug treatments such as headaches, nausea, and stomach aches limit adoption.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The covid-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the global onychomycosis treatment market. Lockdown restrictions and social distancing guidelines in addition to restrictions to postpone elective medical procedures has limited the access patients have to potential patients. Also, redirected medical resources towards managing the pandemic has hurt short term growth in the sector.

The market is likely to display a gradual recovery through 2021 which can be accounted for by increased levels of awareness about health and the gradual relaxation of movement restrictions in many parts of the world. Frequent investments into dermatological research will also generate revenue growth opportunities, and improved patient outcomes.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1279

Competition Landscape

Prominent manufacturers operating in the onychomycosis treatments market include but are not Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viatris Inc., Galderma, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Almirall S.A, Novarits AG, Pfizer Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, and Cardinal Health Inc.

Leading market players for onychomycosis treatments are increasingly investing in research and development efforts in addition to pushing for strategic collaborations and agreements to widen geographical reach and boost market position.

In March 2021, HUYABIO International announced a joint venture with the Tianjin Institute of Pharmaceutical Research for the submission of requests for approval for topical formulations for antifungal drug Jublia, for the treatment of onychomycosis. NovabBiotics Ltd. announced its intention to enter a licensing agreement with an undisclosed partner for the commercialization of its NP213 peptide for topical nail fungus treatments. FDA provided approval for efinaconazole topical solutions in April 2020 as a supplemental New Drug Application as an onychomycosis treatment.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the onychomycosis treatments market. The market is segmented in terms of treatment type (drugs, lasers, and photodynamic therapy), disease indication (distal subungual onychomycosis, white superficial onychomycosis, proximal subungal onychomychosis, candidal onchomychosis, and total dystrophic onchomychosis), age group (0-18 years, 18 to 39 years, 40 to 64 years, 65 years and above), gender (male and female), and distribution channel (institutional sales and retail sales), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1279

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Healthcare Landscape

Pulmonology Devices Market: Find insights on the pulmonology devices market with analysis of statistics, segments, players, influencers, and business strategies adopted over a 10-year forecast period.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market: FMI's report on the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market provides insights on the market for 2020-2030. The study provides insights on restraining forces, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Orthopedic Braces and Support Market: An analysis on the orthopedic braces and support market with information on opportunities, growth levers, regional markets, restraints, regulatory policies, and strengths of market players.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/onychomycosis-treatment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/onychomycosis-treatment-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636742/Onychomycosis-Treatment-Manufacturers-Find-Opportunities-in-Novel-Therapeutic-Offerings-FMI-Report