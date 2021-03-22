Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:





Monster Elixir Inc.

Monster Elixir Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH), received CBD potency laboratory results from PSILabs. WELL-LEAF is our All-Natural body wellness CBD product line, consisting of Joint & Muscle Warming Balm used for powerful and instant relief of pain and discomfort. We also have a Joint & Muscle Cream which is a smooth silky cream with a penetrating cooling effect which is also a tropical scented cream for muscle discomfort and aching joints. Both will be available in 400g, 800g, 1600g & 3200g for those in need of larger quantities.

We also have results for our WELL-LEAF CBD Tincture Drops; 3 flavors, pure and fast-acting, providing whole body comfort by drops under the tongue. Next is WELL-LEAF CBD Body Butters; freshly scented creams that help to revitalize dry skin and improves healthy skin complexion. Last, but not least, of our WELL-LEAF CBD products is Bath Bombs; divinely scented gorgeous colors, packed with essential oils leaving your skin soft and silky.

Please click on the link to access the laboratory CBD potency results of all of our products:

All of the Well-Leaf CBD products were created via a collaboration with Huldah DeBerry, Owner and Operator of 3DfitBody, a Licensed Massage Therapist, Fitness Instructor and Wellness Consultant. She has been practicing for over 16 years and states, "I'm excited to be partnering up with TransGlobal Assets, developing an exclusive CBD product line. It's been amazing working with them and I look forward to future endeavors!"

On another note, TransGlobal Assets is pursuing acquiring an interest in a Michigan Medical Marijuana Grow, Processing & Dispensary license. It has also applied for a Michigan Hemp Grower license. As we secure licenses for more future developments, please follow us at Twitter.com/TMSH_OTC for more details.

We expect to be raised to the "Pink Current Information" tier with OTC Markets Group this month. We need to only submit a legal opinion and are now awaiting clearance from OTC Markets Group Inc. for this.

Updates will be forthcoming.

For further inquiries please contact:

Curtis Philpot, Chief Executive Officer

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH)

Email: CPhilpot360@TransGlobalAssets.net

About TransGlobal Assest:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded Hemp/CBD holdings company. Our business model is a self-sustaining Hemp Ranch. Each hemp ranch will be vertically integrated from acres allocated, to outdoor cultivation and indoor greenhouses, to warehouses for processing farm grown hemp into textiles, hempcrete & plastics. The Hemp Ranch will provide raw products for processing the all-natural products line to be sold through Monster Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. Monster Elixir products include but not limited to, Green Essence Beverages; an all-natural CBD infused lemonade, and Crown Care; an all-natural Hemp infused hair care line.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

