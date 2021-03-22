Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has accelerated its earn-in options on the Bishop and Camilleri agreements and now owns a 100% interest, subject to GORR and NSR Royalties, in the Historic Cobalt Mining Camp.

These two property options contain the Nicol, Lightning, Paradis, Robin's Place, Gleason, HSM and Gravel Pit kimberlite bodies. Together with RJK's staked mineral claims the property now consists of 6,100 hectares. RJK has a total of 13,750 hectares in the Temiskaming region under existing option agreements and staked claims.

Nipissing Diamond Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/78159_94f5ffdc249ac8ca_001full.jpg

Considerable mineral exploration potential for additional kimberlite bodies, along with silver, cobalt and gold remain on the RJK's properties.

Glenn Kasner, CEO of RJK, comments, "We decided to accelerate the option agreements to gain 100% ownership of these key claim blocks that host multi million ton bodies of near-surface, unconsolidated kimberlite material. The decision to streamline the ownership will save the Company time and money going forward."

Qualified Person

Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

