BioPorto managed to continue sales growth for its NGAL research-use only (RUO) product in 2020 despite the headwinds of COVID-19. Sales of the product increased 28% over the prior year (DKK13.4m from DKK10.5m) despite the disruption. We are encouraged to see this growth as we expect physicians with exposure to the test to become the first customers after the launch of the approved NGAL Test for clinical use.

