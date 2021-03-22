Biotechnology R&D Key for Laboratory Centrifuges Potential: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory centrifuge sales are set to expand at nearly 2.5% over 2021-2031, owing to high demand from pharmaceutical industry. Surging demand from biotechnological sector is expected to push sales for laboratory centrifuge. Manufacturer's steady recovery in research institutes & hospitals are set to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.

The latest edition of Laboratory centrifuge market by Fact.MR finds that following the outbreak of COVID-19, manufacturers have found a steady momentum owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in medical and research centers. Increased investment, innovation in product quality coupled with government initiatives to strengthen further growth.

Application of multipurpose centrifuges in biotechnological sector is creating wide opportunities for manufacturers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 2021, to ensure that United States remains the world leader in crop production, the research institutes are investing heavily in the R&D for the sector regarding the efficiency and new uptake on multipurpose centrifuges. Manufacturers are using genetic engineering and advanced technology to support the adoption of centrifuges in modern biotechnology.

"Advanced technology used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are prompting the laboratory centrifuge manufacturers to increase sales, while increased government initiatives to boost R&D activities is expected to accelerate the sales over coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5665

Key Takeaways

Multipurpose centrifuges remain highly lucrative

Exponentially rising adoption in healthcare and biotechnology sector to boost the demand in Japan

China to vanguard Asia Pacific market, owing to well established pharmaceutical and healthcare industry

to vanguard market, owing to well established pharmaceutical and healthcare industry Germany to lead the European market, attributed to manufacturers increasing R&D activities in biotechnological sector

to lead the European market, attributed to manufacturers increasing R&D activities in biotechnological sector US to remain the most lucrative market for North America

High cost raw material and time consuming manufacturing process continue to hamper the sales

Application in biotechnological industry spurring the sales

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled by Fact.MR include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Kubota Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, QIAGEN, HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH, and Koki Holdings Co. Ltd. among others. Product innovation and strong focus on R&D remains a key strategy of manufacturers.

In March 2021, Thermo Fisher announced more than US$600 million in capital investment to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities through 2022. These investments are expected to double the company's current manufacturing capacity and support biopharma customers as they combine to meet the demand related to COVID-19, as well as the long term demand from the biotechnological customers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5665

More Valuable Insights on Laboratory Centrifuge Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR sheds an in-depth analysis on the global laboratory centrifuge market. In order to gain a better perspective on the global market potential, its growth and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (multi-purpose centrifuge, micro-centrifuges, ultra-centrifuges, and others), application (bio-technology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals, diagnostics, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, East Asia & Oceania, and MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for laboratory centrifuge will evolve in future?

Which are the largest markets for laboratory centrifuges?

Which application is lucrative in laboratory centrifuge market?

Which are the factors that will drive the demand for Laboratory centrifuge?

Which are the prominent players leading laboratory centrifuge market?

Request more information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5665

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Decanter Centrifuge Market: The global decanter centrifuge market latest report by Fact.MR sheds an insight on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and new entrants, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Centrifugal Chiller Market: Fact.MR's in-depth analysis on the centrifugal chiller market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the upcoming years. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated along with detailed regional assessment.

Ultracentrifuges Market: The global ultracentrifuges market report by Fact.MR delivers an exhaustive analysis on the challenges and competitive landscape for the forecast period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Intelligence Services: Marketngage

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg