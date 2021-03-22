Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Winner of International Day of Forests Contest

New educational contest to begin in April in honor of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day and the 40th anniversary of the first publication defining HIV

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that Maribel P.L., a nurse from New York, is the winner of the Company's International Day of Forests educational awareness contest. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21st the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

"We received approximately 100 entries for this educational contest, and about 30% of participants answered all questions correctly! We are so pleased with the response to this contest, and happy to support awareness about Jaguar's ongoing sustainable harvesting efforts, the connection between tropical forest plants and a large percentage of the world's medicines, and the vital importance of protecting forests around the globe," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "In fact, we were so encouraged by the response of this growing community that we're going to launch an educational awareness contest, in April, in honor of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day and the 40th anniversary of the first publication defining HIV."

Maribel P.L. will receive the signed print (1/25) of the original painting of a Jaguar by Anthony J. Conte. The painting was inspired by a photograph of a Jaguar taken by Christopher Scharf in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve in Belize.

Anthony J. Conte, 90, is an accomplished painter, published journalist, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, and an accomplished figure skater who began skating at the age of 67. His oil paintings have been auctioned at fundraising events for conservation groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Wild Sheep Foundation. "Eye, Jaguar" is his first painting of a rainforest-dwelling mammal, created for and gifted to Jaguar Health, Inc.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

