London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Reuters Events have released the line-up for the free-to-attend, customer-focused webinar produced in conjunction with their flagship insurance conference; The Future of Insurance USA 2021 (June 22-24, 2021).

The webinar, titled 'The Evolution of Customer Engagement - Deliver Value And Cultivate Long-Term Relationships', is being streamed live on Thursday 25th March, at 11am EST.

Register for the free webinar here - all registrants will receive the recording.

The demands of today's consumers are rapidly changing, insurance carriers are struggling to keep up. The challenge lies in adapting people, processes, and technology to meet new-age expectations and engage customers in real-time. How can insurance carriers deliver effective customer engagement in a highly competitive, digital world?



Industry leaders sharing insights include:

- Christian Mitchell (Chief Customer Officer, Northwestern Mutual)

- Ketty Trivedi (Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential)

- Ann Bair (SVP - Marketing, Nationwide)

- Meredith Barnes-Cook (Head of Global Insurance, Ushur)

Join the exclusive discussion as our panel explores:

The Power of Personal:

Discover how personalized customer engagement driven by intelligent automation can build strong customer loyalty and confidence

Become Digital by Default:

Rethink marketing to cater for new age customers with simplified verbiage and digitize distribution channels to achieve unprecedented reach

Meet Your Customers Where They Are:

Utilize behavioural data insights to drive your marketing and customer retention strategies

Insurance carriers are racing to create competitive advantage. The key to success lies in engaging customers in real time, rethinking marketing and distribution channels, and exceeding expectations with a customer-centric strategy.

This press release is being issued in association with Reuters Events upcoming flagship insurance conference The Future of Insurance USA 2021.

The Future of Insurance USA 2021 (June 22-24, 2021), will welcome 1,000+ CEOs, C-Suite leaders, and high-level decision makers from across the insurance value chain to define the future, uniting for an executive view of the trends, challenges, and strategies that are transforming the industry. With so much focus on building resilience and seizing opportunities for growth, insurance carriers must urgently transform products and services, tackle emerging risks, and strategize for success in a shifting landscape. More information can be found on the website.

