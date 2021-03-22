Microdisplay Market Size to Reach USD 2731.6 Million by 2026 at CAGR 19.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microdisplay Market is Segmented Type by Type (LCD Monitor, Liquid Crystal On Silicon, Organic Light Emitting Diode), Application (Consumers, Military, Automotive, Business, Medical, Education, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global Microdisplay market size is projected to reach USD 2731.6 Million by 2026, from USD 777.6 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The rising demand for portable devices such as HMDs and HUDs, increasing application areas of microdisplays and rapid technological advancements are the major drivers for the microdisplay market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MICRODISPLAY MARKET SIZE

An increasing number of near-to-eye (NTE) applications is expected to increase microdisplay market size. The rise in augmented reality devices like smart glasses and head-mounted displays combine a high-resolution microdisplay with an optical magnifying system. People, especially youngsters, are using virtual reality (VR) headsets that are compatible with smartphones and other devices to improve their gaming experience. This shift in preference is expected to push the market forward.

Features such as high resolution and excellent picture quality are expected to drive the microdisplay market size. The microdisplay high resolution and pixel density display allow for outstanding picture quality without any subpixel adjustments. Because of their advanced features, such as higher contrast, quicker response time, and a wider operating temperature range than LCDs, OLED microdisplays are gaining traction.

The increasing popularity of smartwatches and fitness trackers among consumers for a variety of applications such as health tracking, lifestyle support, entertainment, and fitness monitoring is expected to boost demand for microdisplays. During the forecast period, the introduction of microdisplay-based holographic displays is also expected to boost the market growth.

The demand for microdisplay used in digital cameras is decreasing owing to reduced demand and the nearly saturated digital camera market. Furthermore, the amount of video projectors being shipped is also declining. As a result, lower demand for digital cameras and projectors might limit the growth of microdisplay market size.

MICRODISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to the increasing adoption of smartphones, smartwatches, and smart glasses, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of virtual reality gaming headsets, combined with a change in customer preferences toward the miniaturization of electronic devices to make them more compact and portable, is expected to drive the segment's growth over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to witness significant growth. Increased investment in microdisplay by the US military for night vision HUDs and thermal imaging drives the microdisplay market size in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

MICRODISPLAY MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

Segment by Type

LCD Monitor

Liquid Crystal On Silicon

Organic Light Emitting Diode

Segment by Application

Consumers

Military

Automotive

Business

Medical

Education

Other

By Company

Emagin

Himax Technologies

Japan Display

Kopin

Seiko Epson

Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology

Holoeye Photonics

Microoled

Microtips Technology

Syndiant

Wisechip Semiconductor

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

