Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Frankfurt
22.03.21
08:10 Uhr
7,400 Euro
-0,100
-1,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3507,50016:31
7,3507,40016:31
PR Newswire
22.03.2021 | 15:40
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 22

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 16 March 2021, Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer exercised 67,197 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards.

Ms. Kershaw sold 25,982 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 41,215 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Following this transaction, Ms. Kershaw has an interest in the Company of 41,215 common shares, representing 0.0168%.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNatalie Kershaw
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Acquisitionof shares on exercise of 67,197 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
nil67,197 shares acquired on exercise of RSS awards
d)Aggregated information
67,197
Nil
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-16
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
4(ii)Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction
  1. Saleof 25,982 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 67,197 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.45 25,982 shares sold to cover tax liabilities
d)Aggregated information
25,982
£ 167,583.90
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-16
f)Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
22 March 2021		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.