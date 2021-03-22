LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 22
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces that, on 16 March 2021, Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer exercised 67,197 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards.
Ms. Kershaw sold 25,982 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 41,215 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.
Following this transaction, Ms. Kershaw has an interest in the Company of 41,215 common shares, representing 0.0168%.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Natalie Kershaw
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4(i)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
67,197
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
|4(ii)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
25,982
£ 167,583.90
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
|Christopher Head
Company Secretary
22 March 2021
|+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com