As promised, Valiant Eagle Inc. fostered community involvement by allowing the community to vote on a team name. The list started with twenty-five different names and then eventually dwindled, and from there, Hollywood Action was chosen as the team name.

A red basketball logo attached to a black backboard, with their team's name written across the front with white stars, contains many references to the city that this team inhabits. A red basketball represents the many red-carpet events that Hollywood is known for hosting in the past and present. The stars pay homage to the famous Hollywood walk of fame, where people from all around the world come to see the stars embedded in the sidewalk.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, "We are excited to complete this step of officiating our Hollywood Team, the Hollywood Action. With a team name and logo, Hollywood Action is now a tangible entity for the community to get excited about."

Creating the team's name and logo is the first step to establishing brand identity. Conquering the first step allows Valiant Eagle Inc. to focus on the particulars and details surrounding various personnel and players' hiring. Valiant Eagle will now begin focusing its attention on finding a general manager and coaching staff.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

