Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce today that all matters submitted to Noteholders for approval as set out in detail in the Notice of Special Meeting ("Meeting") of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes ("Notes") of the Company, held via webcast on Thursday, March 18, 2021 was approved. The purpose of the Meeting was to present a Noteholder Extension Resolution regarding extending the deadlines for completing a reorganization of the Company and recognised stock exchange listing and maturity date of the Notes and amendment to the terms of the Notes, as more particularly described in detail in the Notice of Special Meeting and the Company's Management Information Circular, both dated January 19, 2021 and filed on SEDAR on January 25, 2021.

The Meeting was originally convened on February 19, 2021, and at the time the Meeting was adjourned to February 26, 2021, due to lack of quorum. On February 26, 2021, with consent of the majority of holders, the Meeting was further adjourned to Thursday March 18, 2021.

At the adjourned Meeting held by webcast on Thursday March 18, 2021, a total of 41,559.40584 Notes were represented by Noteholders in person or by proxy, constituting 87.52 % of the Company's outstanding Notes.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Approval of the Noteholder Resolution Outcome of Votes

Outcome of Votes Votes For % Votes Against % Carried 27,744.46629 66.76 13,814.93955 33.24

Full details of the proposal are described in the Company's Management Information Circular on the Company's website at http://www.besra.com/ and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Besra is a company focused on the exploration and development of the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

For Further Information

James W. Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Phone: +1-416-471-4494

Email: jim@besra.com

John Seton, Chief Executive Officer, E: john@besra.com,

Meghan Lewis, Head, Corporate Development, E: meghan.lewis@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78173