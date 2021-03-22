Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 113/21: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Logistea AB (120/21)

Correction refers to clarification of split marked in bold. Referring to the bulletin from Logistea AB's extra general meeting, held on March 10, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from March 23, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: LOG Terms: Split with redemption: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0009696792 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: March 22, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015810007 First day of trading with new ISIN code: March 23, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB