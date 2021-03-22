Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 113/21: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for Logistea AB (120/21)

Correction refers to clarification of split marked in bold.

Referring to the bulletin from Logistea AB's extra general meeting, held on
March 10, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in
relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
March 23, 2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                                  LOG                         
Terms:                                       Split with redemption: 1:100
Current ISIN:                                SE0009696792                
Last day of trading with current ISIN code:  March 22, 2021              
New ISIN code:                               SE0015810007                
First day of trading with new ISIN code:     March 23, 2021              


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
