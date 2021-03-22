Peak Health Center: Peak Health Announces the Release of Kriya(R)Plex, a "Water Soluble" Version of Kriya(R) Hops CBD

Patented Hops CBD, enriched with Vitamins and Amino Acids, available for the Food and Beverage industry

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Peak Health Center, a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit California corporation, announces the release of Kriya®Plex - a Vitamin/Amino-Acid emulsified, water soluble version of the patented Kriya® Hops CBD. It has been developed with a focus on Food and Beverage companies worldwide.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hottest supplements on the market. But not everyone is comfortable with cannabis, or can access it legally. That's just one reason the patented Kriya® brand Humulus plant is a breakthrough discovery: a 100% natural, botanical, CBD supplement made exclusively from the Asian Hops plant. The patented Kriya® Hops plant, originally native to the silk road region of India & China, was first introduced to USA around 2014.

"I am a big fan of natural plant products and want the best quality of CBD for the Hip Hop market. We have benefited tremendously because of our involvement with Kriya® Hops. The patent pending anti-cannabidiol monoclonal antibody test allows for very high quality CBD. We are now excited about their patent pending Vitamin/Amino-Acid emulsifier. It another in the long line of innovations from Peak Health," says Craig Nobles of Swag Media.

Dr. Surinder Kumar headed the Research and Development of several Fortune 100 Companies, including Unilever, Quaker Oats Company, Frito Lay, PepsiCo, Warner Lambert, Mead Johnson and the Wm. Wrigley Jr Company. He states, "This is a very exciting product. It is a game changer. There is a lot of interest in CBD, and getting it from a non-Scheduled Kriya® Hops plant is significant. Having a water soluble version of it, along with Vitamins and Amino Acids, makes it even more compelling and a very hard product for Beverage and Food Companies to ignore."

Peak Health has emulsified concentrations of Kriya® Hops CBD up to 500 mg/gram. The commercial Kriya®Plex product being offered to the market will have a concentration of 200 mg/gram of CBD and 200 mg/of fat soluble Vitamins and Amino-Acids. It is a stable milky white emulsion that is completely miscible in water, and clear in the end product.

The product will be available for purchase on April 1 2021. The minimum order quantity is 10 kgs of Kriya®Plex. Existing customers will be given priority over new customers.

For more information or to order Kriya®Plex, please visit the Peak Health website at www.peak.health/kriyaplex or call +1-888-337-4986 (+1-888-33-PHYTO)

Peak Health Center

Is a 501(c)(3), Not-For-Profit Corporation, based out of Campbell, CA. Its charter is to improve human health, with the least use of pharmaceutical drugs. Its doctors and scientists from around the globe are volunteering efforts to enhance our knowledge of endogenous health and Pharmacognosy.

Press Contact

Name Alexandra Lewis

Mobile: (408) 650-4245

Email: admin@peak.health

SOURCE: Peak Health Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636618/Peak-Health-Announces-the-Release-of-KriyaRPlex-a-Water-Soluble-Version-of-KriyaR-Hops-CBD