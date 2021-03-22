Findit, Inc.: Findit Member RateForce Expands Marketing Campaign to Include Michigan In Addition To Georgia and South Carolina

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines announces that Findit Member, RateForce, has expanded its marketing campaign to include two new states, Georgia and Michigan.

findit.com/cheap-michigan-car-insurance

RateForce engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media with a customized marketing campaign. Findit is producing fresh content on a daily basis highlighting RateForce as the premier destination for comparing auto insurance quotes online for drivers looking to find the best rates for their car, truck, or SUV. Shoppers can browse auto insurance rates and buy online at anytime.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly written content through the Findit URLs that RateForce has claimed as part of their marketing campaign with Findit utilizing the Claim your Name Feature. At the start of their campaign, Findit set up a URL targeting South Carolina. With the recent expansion into Georgia and now Michigan, Findit has set up two new URLs that we will begin posting content through to help improve organic indexing in search engines for these states. The content we create consists of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit is in the process of producing videos highlighting the services RateForce provides.

findit.com/cheapest-car-insurance-rates-georgia

Each piece of content that is created for RateForce will focus on reaching individuals that are interested in comparing auto insurance quotes online for their vehicle(s). RateForce provides quotes nationwide and quotes provided to individuals are based off of their zip code. Each piece of content written on Findit will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages on RateForce.com to drive traffic to the website.

findit.com/best-south-carolina-car-insurance-quotes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sDXAsuphwM&ab_channel=Findit.com

Anyone who is looking to improve their exposure online can sign up for Findit online marketing campaigns to get tailored marketing services to fit your needs or budget. Businesses or individuals can also Claim your Name on Findit with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4&ab_channel=Findit.com

Post on the go with the Findit App. The Findit App provides visitors and members the ability to share posts to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and other social networking sites. Be sure to Share all of Your Findit Posts to your social networking accounts.

Download the Findit app today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

Google

Apple

About RateForce

RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. We serve insurance quotes from all over the country so that you can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time.

How RateForce Helps You to Save on Insurance?

The best way to get discounted prices for any insurance is by online insurance comparison. We help you to compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country.

Simple

RateForce allows you to compare insurance quotes online just by adding your zip code. You will get rates from all the best national as well as regional insurance companies online. No need for long-form submission.

Secure

The latest technology helps us to understand your requirements better. We leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to serve you the cheapest insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies in your area.

Innovative

We understand the importance of your data. Your entire data will be stored in encrypted form and can never be shared or sold to any third party. Also; we won't spam you with calls, SMSs, or mails, only the important and relevant notification will be sent to you.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636789/Findit-Member-RateForce-Expands-Marketing-Campaign-to-Include-Michigan-In-Addition-To-Georgia-and-South-Carolina