Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Oerlikon Raises the Bar with Expanded State-of-the-Art Services

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Oerlikon Metco Coating Services (MCS) focuses their U.S. thermal spray and laser cladding activities and joins Oerlikon AM in Huntersville, NC.

Oerlikon AM recently established a world-class additive manufacturing facility in Huntersville. Now the company has committed to a substantial investment at this facility to add thermal spray and laser cladding capabilities, which are core areas of Oerlikon Metco's service offering. By combining Oerlikon AM's additive manufacturing capabilities with Oerlikon Metco's coating capabilities under one roof, the company can now offer "Print & Coat" parts.

The expansion will not only be outfitted with leading coating and cladding equipment, but it will also offer pre-and post-coating inspection and machining services, as well as built-to-print replacement parts manufactured on state-of-the-art CNC machinery to very tight tolerances.

"The ability to offer such a diverse array of services within one state-of-the-art facility that can combine multiple processing disciplines should be quite attractive to customers and lead to new applications," states Thomas Meier, Global Head of Sales for Metco Coating Services. He goes on to state, "MCS has complete access to Oerlikon Metco's extensive materials portfolio and R&D capabilities, which gives MCS the edge to develop solutions that solve the tough challenges our customers face."

The decision to locate in Huntersville, a suburb of Charlotte, NC, improves proximity to key power generation and aerospace customers. The excellent transport logistics in the area, in combination with the upgraded, more efficient service capabilities, will facilitate transfer of key business activities from the Barboursville WV and Houston TX facilities.

Oerlikon Metco will begin implementation in the 2nd quarter of 2021 and plans to complete the expansion by the end of this year.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. The surface technologies such as Thermal Spray, Laser Cladding, and Laser Hardening improve the performance and increase efficiency and reliability. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas, industrial, and other specialized markets and operates a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX:OERL).

About Oerlikon AM

Oerlikon AM is a leading provider of additive and conventional manufacturing solutions with metals and polymers. The extensive portfolio of solutions offered by Oerlikon AM ranges from the co-development and contract manufacturing of high-quality and performance-optimized components, through research and development, to the production of the company's own metal powders for 3D printing. Moreover, materials, process and applications engineering, certified manufacturing processes, post-processing of components, and quality management enable Oerlikon AM to provide its global circle of customers from different industries with optimally customized comprehensive solutions. Oerlikon AM supplies the aerospace, energy, automotive, and tooling sectors as well as various other high-tech industries. Together with Oerlikon Balzers and Oerlikon Metco, Oerlikon AM forms the Surface Solutions segment of the Swiss-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL). The segment provides unique and integrated solutions from material selection through to manufacturing, post-processing, and coating of functional components. As part of the Oerlikon Group, which has 10 600 employees in 37 countries, Oerlikon AM now employs more than 200 people at its four sites throughout Europe, the United States, and China. More information available at https://www.oerlikon.com/am

