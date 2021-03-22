Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der "1.000% Ansatz", der wirklich funktioniert hat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 801900 ISIN: DE0008019001 Ticker-Symbol: PBB 
Xetra
22.03.21
17:35 Uhr
9,345 Euro
-0,180
-1,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2959,42520:33
9,3009,39520:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG9,345-1,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.