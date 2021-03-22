Can B Corp. to Present at Virtual Investor Summit on March 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET

CEO Marco Alfonsi to Highlight the Company's CBD Branded Products and Diverse Sales Channel Strategy

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ("Can B" or the "Company"), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today that its CEO, Marco Alfonsi, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021. The fully immersive conference features live presentations from CEOs of small- and mid-cap companies across multiple industries and one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.

Can B Corp. Presentation at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

DATE: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

TIME: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

REGISTRATION: https://investorsummitgroup.com/register/

Alfonsi will provide an overview of the Company's CBD branded products, sales channels, and growth strategy.

The Virtual Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investor conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit will feature approximately 100 companies and over 300 institutional, family offices, high net worth investors, and registered investment advisers. To register for the event, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) is a Health & Wellness company providing the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil, and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B is also a license holder of the LifeGuard® Brand in developing a line of consumer products. The Company has launched Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high-quality CBD products, please visit: Canbiola.com and www.CanBCorp.com, follow Can B Corp on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: CanBCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investors and Media:

IR@canbiola.com

(917) 658-7878

