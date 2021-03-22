Moreira Team | MortgageRight: Moreira Team, MortgageRight Posts a 7-Step Blog about Purchasing a Home, Including First Time Home Buyer Loan Programs

The Educational Blog Offers In-Depth Advice about What First Time Home Buyers Should Consider When Purchasing a Home

As the founders of Moreira Team | MortgageRight know quite well, the process of buying a home for the first time can be very exciting. From checking out various listings and visiting homes in person to finally being handed the keys on closing day, the journey to home ownership is very fulfilling. Unfortunately, for some buyers, the process can also be overwhelming at times as well as stressful.

To help first time homebuyers to navigate the sometimes-confusing process of home ownership, The Moreira Team | MortgageRight decided to put together the helpful and in-depth guide that offers tried and true advice on everything from finances and pre-approval to choosing a Realtor, neighborhood and more.

The first step that first time home buyers should consider, the blog noted, is to get their finances in order. While it can be really fun to scroll through listings on a real estate app and dream about buying an incredible home, buyers need to know what they can actually afford.

In addition, people who wish to purchase a home should consider how much they will need for a down payment; in most cases this is about 3% to 3.5% of the home purchase price. They will also need to set aside funds for closing costs, prepaid property taxes and insurance.

After choosing a Realtor, the blog suggests that home buyers then get preapproved for a home loan.

"A preapproval allows you to determine how much money a lender will give you to buy a home," the blog noted, adding that all it takes is verification of income and assets, a credit check, and preliminary underwriting and home buyers to be will get a preapproval letter outlining the loan amount, loan program, interest rate, and down payment they are approved for.

"All home buyers should go through the preapproval process before they begin looking at available properties."

Other steps that are covered in the new blog include making an offer, getting a home inspection and appraisal and what to expect on closing day.

