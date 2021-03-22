Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Prime City One Capital Corp. (TSXV: PMO.H) (the "Company"), announced today the appointment of Cameron Wickham as a Director, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company to fill the vacancy left by Graham Simmonds who has resigned.

Mr. Wickham has over nine years of experience in public company management and has been involved in a number of going public transactions in Canada and the United States. He specializes in navigating early-stage financing structures, going public transactions, ongoing management, and continuous disclosure requirements of public companies both in Canada and the United States. Mr. Wickham began his career in investment banking after obtaining his Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University. He currently serves as an advisor to a number of public companies overseeing audit, finance and legal teams and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Baymount Incorporated.

The number of Directors on the Company's board remains at three following these changes. The appointment of Mr. Wickham remains subject to review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

