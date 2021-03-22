EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces three new board members
This press release complements today's announcement "IGEA calls extraordinary general meeting" to be viewed on https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/press-releases|
Coming from various economic environments, the new board members will bring years of experience and leadership to help the combined businesses of IGEA and Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD to establish market position for health prevention, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical solutions based on CBD and other high quality vegetable matrices extracts, leverage commercial capabilities and partnerships, and capitalize on the financial leverage and operational synergies to improve return on capital and achieve profitability.
The new persons nominated for election in the general meeting include:
- Giovanna Puppo, Equity Partner at Grimaldi Studio Legale, Milan;
- Massimiliano Colella, group CEO at EVERCARE, Dubai;
- Raffaele Bruto Bertoni, Head of Debt Capital Market and Senior Portfolio Manager at GIC Gulf Investment Corporation, Kuwait City.
The CVs of Giovanna Puppo, Massimiliano Colella and Raffaele Bruto Bertoni are available on https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/.
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
